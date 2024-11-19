Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $68,985,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after buying an additional 397,003 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 35.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after acquiring an additional 223,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.59 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 44.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.