Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.70.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $182.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $183.36.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

