NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.60. 10,665,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 32,317,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.
Institutional Trading of NU
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
