Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OMC stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.