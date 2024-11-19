OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

