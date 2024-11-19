OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 323,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AT&T by 10,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,811,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

