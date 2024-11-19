OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,999,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,604,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 592,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,697,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $3,608,438. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $127.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

