OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 127,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,326,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $140.48 and a one year high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

