ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

