Onsemi’s (ON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.