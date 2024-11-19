Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.39. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 50,316 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLA shares. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,295,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $5,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

