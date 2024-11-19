Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $129.24 and a 1 year high of $199.54.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

