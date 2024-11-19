Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $360.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $360,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWB stock opened at $323.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.97 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.