Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $809,293.78 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $809,293.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,820.35. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.5 %

PRDO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 69.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

