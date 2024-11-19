Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 61,932 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,932 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

