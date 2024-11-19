Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 0.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.82%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

