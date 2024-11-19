Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.