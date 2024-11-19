Pinterest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 67,345 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 38,614 call options.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. 3,431,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,358. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Pinterest by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,423,000 after purchasing an additional 460,708 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 273,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

