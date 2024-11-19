Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 562,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,752,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

