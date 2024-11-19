PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $326.82 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $326,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Shares of ITW opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

