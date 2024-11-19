PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,122 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $395,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

