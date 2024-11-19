POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) vs. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 14.27% 13.71% 10.48% POET Technologies N/A -272.59% -208.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and POET Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 3.17 $596.00 million $3.70 22.43 POET Technologies $470,000.00 549.05 -$20.27 million ($0.59) -6.19

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 3 14 5 0 2.09 POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.69%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

