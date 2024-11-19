Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 323,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,811,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

