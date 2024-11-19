Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $56.78.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

