Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 21,439 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

COWZ stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.