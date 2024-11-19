Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 74,434 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 605.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $334,000. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $117.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

