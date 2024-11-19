Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,981 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $229.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average of $260.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

