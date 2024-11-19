Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.53 and last traded at $134.39. 1,097,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,846,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $84.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,042,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,729.28. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,909.60. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,187 shares of company stock worth $16,488,515 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

