Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.56 ($0.27). Approximately 480,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 402,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.70 ($0.25).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Friday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Report on Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Trading Up 8.6 %
About Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company’s flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.