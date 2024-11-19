Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.56 ($0.27). Approximately 480,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 402,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.70 ($0.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.33. The firm has a market cap of £455.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company’s flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

