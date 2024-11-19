Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 207,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 66,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

QDEL stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

