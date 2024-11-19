Royce & Associates LP Has $5.60 Million Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.



