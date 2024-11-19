Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,500 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $117.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

