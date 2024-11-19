Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $316.65 and last traded at $320.54. 1,061,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,287,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $309.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,173 shares of company stock valued at $40,146,206. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

