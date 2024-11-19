Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,425 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for about 2.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.23. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.