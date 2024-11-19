Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases 124,950 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $149,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 379.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 440,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 190,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.