Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,680 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up approximately 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

