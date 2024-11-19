Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.43 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

