Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

ELS stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

