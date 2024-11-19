Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.14 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.