Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreases By 9.9%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 991,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Financial Group stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. 265,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,501,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 576,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

