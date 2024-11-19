Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expands By 7.6%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 164.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUTR stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
