Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Drops By 9.5%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 21,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.12. 1,796,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,870. eBay has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

