Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Decreases By 10.3%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 485,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,060. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerflex by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,771,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enerflex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

