Short Interest in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Declines By 9.2%

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 38,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 3,933,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

