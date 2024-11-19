Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

SWKS opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.