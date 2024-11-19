Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises about 1.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $92,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $156,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $445.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.16 and a 200 day moving average of $482.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.01, for a total transaction of $541,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,577,694.50. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Stephens started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.