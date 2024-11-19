SouthState Corp Acquires 8,139 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 134,907 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

