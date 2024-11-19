SouthState Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after acquiring an additional 486,213 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VV opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.50 and a twelve month high of $276.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

