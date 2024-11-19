SouthState Corp Sells 11,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.