SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

